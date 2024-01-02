Major power outage hits Western Visayas | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A power outage hit major cities and provinces in Western Visayas Tuesday, January 2. The NGCP says all the power plants in Panay Island shut down at around 2:27 pm.

Starting January 1, senior residents in the EMBO barangays no longer have access to benefits from the Makati City government’s programs. This means their Blu Cards are now voided – except for use as a valid ID and debit card.

South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is stabbed in the neck during a visit to Busan Tuesday, January 2. He was airlifted to Seoul, after a man attacked him while touring the site of a proposed airport.

Residents say Israeli aircraft and tanks stepped up strikes in southern Gaza since the new year, after it announced plans to pull back some troops. – Rappler.com