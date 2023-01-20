Ex-SC spox: De Lima can petition release using Gigi Reyes’ case | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Detained former senator Leila de Lima can ask the Supreme Court for her temporary liberty, following the High Court’s ruling which granted Gigi Reyes her temporary release from jail.

The Philippine National Police apologizes after Senator Imee Marcos reveals policemen repeatedly visited an onion farmer who testified in a Senate hearing.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says tensions in the South China Sea occupy his mind during most of the day.

A survey shows around three million Filipino families had nothing to eat at least once in the past three months.

Police arrest vloggers Jonel Cordero and Arnold Rabi for their ill-conceived prank in Mawab, Davao de Oro province.

Social media users slam the British Broadcasting Corporation over a ‘sexist’ and ‘tone-deaf’ headline on the resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

SB19’s Ken Suson strikes out on his own with the release of his latest single ‘ROCKSTA’ under his solo project Felip. — Rappler.com