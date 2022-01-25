Daily wRap
COVID-19

Marcos Jr. equates ‘bias’ to being anti-Marcos | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Pauline Macaraeg

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos equates being biased to being ‘anti-Marcos’, and to talk about martial law is a ‘waste of time.’

The Commission on Elections on Tuesday, January 25, unveils the ballot face for the 2022 elections, containing the final list of candidates.

The Philippine health department says the Omicron subvariant BA.2 or stealth Omicron has been detected in the country and is common among local cases of the variant.

Facebook parent company Meta says it built a new artificial intelligence supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.

Pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift fires back at Blur frontman Damon Albarn for saying in a Los Angeles Times interview that she doesn’t write her own music. – Rappler.com

