Philippines surpasses 2022 GDP target | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ gross domestic product accelerates by 7.6% in 2022, as holiday consumption and further reopening of businesses boost growth, despite prices of goods rising to 14-year highs.

The Philippine Army takes into custody former Presidential Security Group chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante, the alleged mastermind in the murder of Davao-based businesswoman-model Yvonette Chua Plaza.

Marikina 2nd District Representative Stella Quimbo suggests cartels could explain the exorbitant price of onions in the Philippines.

Over a month after his quiet exit, former Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary Erwin Tulfo says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was ‘easy to work with.’

Stefanos Tsitsipas produces a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semifinal, then invites actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.

Pets will be allowed to get on the Light Rail Transit Line 2 starting February 1, provided they meet some requirements.

Guinness World Records (GRW) announces K-pop superstar Lisa has set three new records for her career as a solo artist in 2022. — Rappler.com