Comelec’s Guanzon votes to disqualify Marcos Jr. | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Outgoing Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon discloses she voted to disqualify presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. over “moral turpitude” for failing to pay income taxes in the 1980s.

The Philippine health department on Thursday, January 27, reports that 91.29% of the 677 recent COVID-19 samples are positive for Omicron.

Vice president Leni Robredo hits her four rivals for the presidency, in a move that surprised both her supporters and critics alike.

The Senate blue ribbon committee issues another string of arrest warrants, this time against five executives linked to Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation for repeatedly snubbing the hearings.

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista attends Paris Fashion Week after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In not-so-surprising news, the Philippines comes in third in a list of countries with the most K-pop fans – ranking even higher than South Korea. – Rappler.com