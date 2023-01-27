Daily wRap
war on drugs

ICC’s probe on Duterte’s drug war moves to warrants stage | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Int'l Criminal Court, Rodrigo Duterte, and Bea Alonzo

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The International Criminal Court’s pre-trial chamber authorizes the resumption of the investigation into killings under the bloody drug war of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, the former Philippine National Police chief of Rodrigo Duterte says he is ready for the International Criminal Court’s probe into alleged killings under the former president.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte steps back into the limelight this week with his trademark rants.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says free rides likely won’t be coming back but commuters may still find relief through discounted fares. 

The Philippines now has its first ever Drag Supreme as reality show Drag Den Philippines names 26-year-old NAIA Black its winner.

Colleen Hoover fans, rejoice! A film adaptation of the author’s popular romance novel ‘It Ends With Us’ is in development under Sony Pictures.

Bea Alonzo says there is no chance she would be friends again with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson. — Rappler.com

