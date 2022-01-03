Unvaccinated Filipinos not allowed to go out as COVID-19 cases rise | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Unvaccinated individuals in Metro Manila are now prohibited from going outside their homes except when doing essential activities.

Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says the government tracks down another Filipina traveler from the United States who allegedly skipped quarantine after arriving in the country.

Longtime news anchor Julius Babao leaves ABS-CBN. He made his final broadcast on Teleradyo Balita Sunday, January 2.

Twitter bans United States’ Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account following repeated strikes for spreading COVID-19 disinformation.

Hong Kong independent online news portal Citizen News says it will cease operations on Tuesday, January 4. – Rappler.com