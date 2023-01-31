PH gov’t tags community doctor Naty Castro as terrorist | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine government’s Anti-Terrorism Council designates community doctor, Dr. Natividad ‘Naty’ Castro, a terrorist under its new resolution.

After six months of being the officer-in-charge of the Department of Health, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says she is now ready to be appointed as the country’s health secretary.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines is arranging ‘bilateral meetings’ with Kuwait following the killing of Filipino domestic worker Jullebee Ranara, allegedly at the hands of her employer’s son.

An overseas Filipino worker from Pangasinan is arrested at the Davao International Airport on Sunday, January 29, for making a bomb joke.

Filipino singer Peter Rosalita stuns judges of reality talent competition America’s Got Talent as he returns for its All-Stars 2023 edition.

Another year, another Taste Atlas list! For 2023, bibingka makes it yet again to the Best Cakes in the World list, landing in 16th place out of 50 international contenders.

After months of speculation, Paolo Contis confirms he is in a relationship with Yen Santos, emphasizing she is not involved in his breakup with LJ Reyes. — Rappler.com