Paracetamol shortage amid rising COVID-19 cases? | Evening wRap

Filipinos online report an alleged shortage of paracetamol in pharmacies as people in several parts of the country experience flu-like symptoms. Meantime, the DOH on Tuesday, January 4, reports 5,434 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count since October 2021.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association is set to expel pole vault star EJ Obiena from the national team.

The police will also file cases of quarantine breach against the parents of Gwyneth Chua, the woman who skipped quarantine after a US trip and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Supreme Court suspends Larry Gadon over viral video vs journo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 4, suspends Larry Gadon over a viral video where the lawyer is seen hurling expletives against journalist Raisa Robles.

BTS Members RM and Jin have both recovered from COVID-19. In a statement released via Weverse, BIGHIT Music says both artists ended their mandatory quarantines as of Tuesday noon, January 4. – Rappler.com