As COVID-19 surges, PH logs 10,775 new cases | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines reports 10,775 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, January 5, the highest since October 10, 2021. The health department says the cases could peak by the end of January.

The tourism department on Wednesday, January 5, suspends the accreditation of Berjaya Makati Hotel for a quarantine breach involving a Filipino traveler who returned from the United States.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, January 4, appeals to religious groups to stop holding mass gatherings as the country battles yet another COVID-19 surge.

Prices of goods rose at a much faster pace in 2021 than what the government aimed for. The Philippine Statistics Authority reports Wednesday, January 5, inflation for the entire 2021 hit 4.5%, higher than the government’s target of 2% to 4%.

Embattled star pole vaulter EJ Obiena reiterates his desire to keep competing for the Philippines despite his expulsion from the national team by Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association. – Rappler.com