New COVID-19 cases in PH surge to 17, 220 | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine health department on Thursday, January 6, reports 17,220 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since September 27. The DOH also detects 29 new cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

After a long fight by lawmakers and advocates, the Philippines now has a total ban on child marriages in the country.

Berjaya Makati Hotel questions the Makati City government’s move to close down its operations Thursday, January 6.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association decides to give a two-week window before implementing the decision to drop pole vaulter EJ Obiena from the national team and charge him with estafa.

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia Thursday, January 6, after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements so he could play in the Australian Open. – Rappler.com