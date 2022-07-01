Robredo officially launches ‘Angat Buhay’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former vice president Leni Robredo officially launches her non-governmental organization “Angat Buhay,” envisioned as a platform for the 15 million Filipinos who voted for her in the elections to do more to help their countrymen.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. picks Enrique Manalo, a respected career diplomat with over four decades of experience in diplomacy, as the Philippines’ new secretary of foreign affairs.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama swears on his inauguration day he and his administration will make Cebu City “second to none.”

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands behind Rappler following the recent shutdown order of the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entertainment wRap: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting first child; BTS’ J-Hope drops new single “More”

“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston and actress Zawe Ashton are having a baby together. Meantime, BTS’ J-Hope comes back strong on Friday, July 1, with his latest single “More.” – Rappler.com

