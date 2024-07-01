China briefly blocks rescue of Filipino fishermen | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Chinese ships attempted to block the Philippine Coast Guard’s rescue mission of a Filipino fishing boat on Saturday, June 29.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation or Pagcor says a ‘former cabinet official’ tried to facilitate the grant of gaming licenses to some Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs that were later raided by the authorities.

Vice President Sara Duterte says her office didn’t request confidential funds from the 2025 national budget.

WIRED reports Russia-affiliated disinformation network Doppelganger spread an anti-Biden video on X, with the aid of generative AI.

France’s far-right National Rally or RN party wins the first round of the parliamentary elections on Sunday, June 30.

Carla Abellana confirms the Philippine court now recognizes her divorce from ex-husband Tom Rodriguez.

Kris Aquino talks about her split with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste and confirms she is dating someone new.