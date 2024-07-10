There is no Teacher Rubilyn, Alice Guo studied in QC | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

It seems teacher Rubilyn was just a product of Bamban mayor Alice Guo’s imagination. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian presents documents showing Guo went to a regular school in Quezon City.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation chairman Alejandro Tengco tells the Senate former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is listed as the ‘legal head’ of recently-raided POGO Lucky South 99.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sees nothing wrong with putting up a reward for anyone who can give vital information that will lead to the arrest of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla shows up in public for the first time since March, after health complications led to his months-long absence.

In the small world of Philippine politics, even enemies in the country’s history books have ties that bind. Social media users are surprised First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos posted photos of her with Kris Aquino’s sons Josh and Bimby. – Rappler.com