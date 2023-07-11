Frasco on leave amid ‘Love the Philippines’ mess | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco goes on leave amid a spoiled P49-million rebranding effort due to a video that used stock footage of other countries.

The Supreme Court rules ‘allegedly libelous’ remarks posted online may be punished only under the cybercrime law, and not under regular libel.

Four Cordillera activists are now at risk of having their properties frozen, after being designated as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council a month after a court threw out a rebellion case filed against them for lack of evidence.

Larry Nassar, the doctor of USA Gymnastics convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, is stabbed multiple times by another inmate in prison.

Barbie actress Margot Robbie says she is shocked by the enthusiasm the fans are showing for the movie before its worldwide release.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share a first look at their upcoming film, Deadpool 3. The two actors share a new still from the third installment of the film franchise where Ryan’s Deadpool is seen walking with Hugh’s Wolverine.

Kris Aquino reveals she has broken up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste. In a post, Kris pens a letter to Mark saying it would be impossible to continue their long-distance relationship due to her health condition. — Rappler.com