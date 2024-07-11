VP Sara to skip Marcos’ SONA | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte says she will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address. She appoints herself as the ‘designated survivor’ although there is no such designation in the Philippine government.

Preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 3rd State of the Nation Address or SONA are in full swing at the Batasang Pambansa, with the government spending 20 million pesos for the program.

An intense Israeli assault leaves Gaza City residents trapped in houses and bodies lay uncollected on the streets. This, despite the U.S. pushing for a peace deal in Egypt and Qatar.

Hollywood actor George Clooney and former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi are the latest allies of President Joe Biden to raise concerns about his reelection chances.

Athletics and swimming take the center stage at Palarong Pambansa’s medal events Thursday, July 11. There are new records in boys elementary long jump and in swimming. – Rappler.com