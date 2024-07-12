Quiboloy’s co-accused arrested | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Philippine authorities arrest Paulene Canada, one of the co-accused of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, on July 11, in Davao City.

Inflation or the rising prices of goods is the number one issue Filipinos want President Marcos Jr. to discuss in his third State of the Nation Address or SONA.

US President Joe Biden mixes up the name of his vice president, Kamala Harris, and his Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday, July 11. This comes a few hours after he mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as ‘President Putin.’

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 continues in Cebu City, with swimming a haven for record-breakers. Six high marks fell from US NCAA commit Jasmine Mojdeh, who claimed her second Palaro record for Calabarzon.

Global sensation ENHYPEN releases its second Korean studio album, Romance: Untold, on Friday, July 12. – Rappler.com