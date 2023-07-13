TVJ files copyright complaint vs. TAPE | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Eat Bulaga! hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon file a complaint against former production company TAPE Inc and former network GMA for alleged ‘copyright infringement and unfair competition.’

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court will make public it’s decision on July 18 on whether to resume its probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Most Filipinos agree the Philippines needs alliances with other countries to defend the West Philippine Sea. A Pulse Asia survey says 80% of Filipinos say these relationships are necessary to protect the ‘international order.’

LeBron James announces his decision to play for his 21st NBA season, while accepting an award at the ESPYs in Los Angeles. LeBron said a few months ago he was questioning his ability to keep performing ‘without cheating the game’ and to still ‘give everything to the game.’

Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being dies at the age of 94. The Moravian Library or MZK, which houses Kundera’s personal collection, says he died in his Paris apartment on Tuesday, July 11, after a long illness.

HBO drama Succession, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, leads the nominees for television’s Emmy awards. There are 27 nominations for the show’s final season.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik candidly shares why he left the hit boyband eight years ago in an episode of Call Her Daddy. — Rappler.com