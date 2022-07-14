Maria Rosario Vergeire named as DOH OIC | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Marcos picks Maria Rosario Vergeire as health department OIC

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire is now the officer-in-charge of the health department while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint someone to head the agency.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spent the most among all candidates for the 2022 elections, based on Rappler’s tally of statements of contributions and expenditures or SOCEs of 62 aspirants for president, vice president, and senator.

In her first order as the sitting education secretary, Vice President Sara Duterte issues a strong order mandating all schools in the country to return to face-to-face classes beginning November 2.

NASA on Tuesday, July 12, draws back the curtain on billions of years of cosmic evolution with the inaugural batch of photos from the largest, most powerful observatory ever launched to space.

Sarah Geronimo is set to make her highly-anticipated return to ASAP Natin ‘To soon! Meantime, Paolo Ballesteros is hailed as the main host of the much anticipated Drag Race Philippines, discovery+ Philippines announces on Tuesday, July 12. – Rappler.com

