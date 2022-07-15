US lawmaker seeks to block security aid to PNP | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A US representative proposes that no funds should be given to the Philippine National Police unless the Philippine government acts on the alleged human rights abuses committed by its police force.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or NTF-ELCAC under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. does not recommend the continuation of peace talks with communist rebel groups.

The speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament formally accepts President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation on Friday, July 15 after escaping to Singapore from a popular uprising brought about by his country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.

PBA player Paul Desiderio breaks his silence over the physical and emotional abuse allegations by his partner and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero on Thursday, July 14.

BTS’ J-Hope drops new album ‘Jack in the Box’

BTS’ J-Hope drops his debut studio album ‘Jack in the Box’ on Friday, July 15. The album consists of ten tracks, anchored by two title tracks ‘More’ and ‘Arson.’ – Rappler.com

