Tarlac POGO money trail leads to ex-Duterte adviser | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Investigations into Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs have found a money link to the brother of former Rodrigo Duterte economic adviser Michael Yang.

Investigators find few clues as to why 20-year-old nursing home aide Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

The Senate orders the arrest of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for ‘refusing to appear,’ despite ‘notices’ in the Senate’s probe into illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

A New Mexico judge dismisses the involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin three days into the trial.

Julia Montes is making her teleserye comeback through Saving Grace, the Philippine adaptation of the popular Japanese drama series Mother. – Rappler.com