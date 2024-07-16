Education officials quit as Angara set to take over agency | The wRap

LIVE

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Five high-ranking officials of the education department resign from their posts, as incoming Education Secretary Sonny Angara takes over the agency on Friday, July 19.

Legal luminaries urge President Marcos to cancel the licenses granted to Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas leads a fluvial procession Tuesday morning, July 16, to pray for peace in the face of China’s aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea.

Donald Trump makes a triumphant entrance during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15. He announces US Senator J.D. Vance as his choice for running mate for the November elections.

National Capital Region once again clinches the Palarong Pambansa 2024 overall championship with 98 gold medals, 66 silvers, and 74 bronzes on Tuesday, July 16. – Rappler.com