Sara Duterte maintains high approval, trust ratings | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Pulse Asia survey reveals Vice President Sara Duterte still has the highest approval and trust ratings among top government officials despite her exit from the Marcos Cabinet.

The National Bureau of Investigation says a syndicate must be behind the issuance of fake birth certificates in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia plans to file a case against detractors alleging a Comelec official accepted a bribe to favor a poll tech provider.

Liza Araneta-Marcos, lawyer and wife to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., gets a new title: Vice Admiral of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary or PCGA or the Philippine Coast Guard’s volunteer force.

P-pop boy group SB19 is the Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards. – Rappler.com