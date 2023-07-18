ICC junks Philippines’ appeal to stop drug war probe | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The International Criminal Court junks the appeal of the Marcos government, allowing the continuation of its probe into drug war-related killings in the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs a law creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, more than a month after it was passed by a Congress dominated by his allies on May 31.

China’s President Xi Jinping tells former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to ‘continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation’ between China and the Philippines.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes says Kai Sotto is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday, July 18 after wrapping up his stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

Actress Kris Aquino shares updates on her treatment for her five autoimmune diseases. On Monday, July 17, Kris shares photos of her receiving treatment as well as photos of her rashes and swelling.

Disney alum Dylan Sprouse and Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin reportedly tie the knot one month after confirming their engagement.

U.S. media report pop star Ariana Grande calls it quits with husband Dalton Gomez after tying the knot in May 2021. — Rappler.com