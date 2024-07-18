Sara Duterte teases reason behind DepEd resignation | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte seems to be more than ready to answer questions from reporters, no holds barred.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority or MMDA is under fire after the newly-constructed wheelchair ramp at an EDSA busway station goes viral.

Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez orders the reopening of the iconic Manokan Country for a month, a day after city hall closed it down.

The head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association or HKJA says she was fired by the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, July 17, after she refused demands from senior editors to not advocate for media freedoms.

Sebongs are coming to the big screen again, Filipino CARATs! A concert film based on K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN’s recent Follow Again tour is set to premiere in Philippine theaters in August. – Rappler.com