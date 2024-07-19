NCR women want gov’t to address poverty | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Addressing poverty and hunger, as well as the creation of jobs, are among the top concerns of women in vote-rich communities in Metro Manila.

Filipinos share posts that blame Democrats for the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, as well as posts that suggest the attack was staged.

The Commission on Elections investigates over 4,000 people who sign up to become new voters in Carmen, Cagayan de Oro.

SB19’s justin explores unrequited love in new single ‘kaibigan’

P-pop star justin releases new single ‘kaibigan’ under his solo project Friday, July 19. The team says ‘kaibigan,’ an ode to unrequited love, is a reminder that some things are better left unsaid.

German police detains an American man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her partner on social media. – Rappler.com