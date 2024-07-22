Marcos orders total POGO ban | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. caps off his State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22, with the bombshell announcement of a complete ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.

In his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22, President Marcos sends a strong message on the West Philippine Sea. “The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver,” he says.

US President Joe Biden abandons his floundering reelection bid and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

K-pop girl group 2NE1 is reuniting ahead of its 15th anniversary. YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announces the news in a video posted on Sunday, July 21. – Rappler.com