Marcos’ POGO ban welcomed by Filipinos | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Filipinos online welcome President Ferdinand Marcos’ pronouncements on banning POGOs in the country. POGO ranks third on Philippine trends on X after the President’s SONA Monday, July 22.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez gives marching orders to House leaders and top secretariat officials to introduce a measure to ban Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs in the country.

Independent monitoring by the Dahas Project says the anti-illegal drug campaign under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is nowhere near ‘bloodless’ as he claimed during his third SONA.

The US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee sends a letter to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz asking him to testify on the global tech outage last July 19.

Fundraisers and celebrities from rapper Cardi B to Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis endorse Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee for US president, ending a Hollywood ‘Dembargo’ on political donations. – Rappler.com