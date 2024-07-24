Metro Manila under state of calamity | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Metro Manila is under a state of calamity due to heavy rain and flood brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina, international name Gaemi.

Pushed by the strong current, a drifting barge narrowly misses a bridge connecting Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Avenue in Pasig and Calle Industria in Quezon City around 2:30 pm Wednesday, July 24.

Vice President Sara Duterte says the Philippine National Police has removed 75 of its personnel from her security detail.

The Bureau of Immigration orders foreigners working in Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs to leave the country in two months’ time, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ban on POGOs.

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns as the agency comes under harsh bipartisan scrutiny for failure to stop a would-be Donald Trump assassin.

An old video of Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance goes viral where he calls Vice President Kamala Harris and 2 democrats ‘childless cat ladies’ who don’t have a ‘direct stake’ in America. – Rappler.com