Marcos blames climate change, trash for floods | The wRap

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pins the blame on climate change and improper trash disposal after he inspects severely flooded areas in Metro Manila.

Oil tanker MT Terra Nova capsizes and submerges in Bataan carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a two-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 44% to 42%.

United States President Joe Biden says he had pulled out of the race against Republican Donald Trump because he ‘loves his country more’ and that love exceeds his ‘personal ambition.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sketched a vague outline of a plan for a 'deradicalized' post-war Gaza in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, July 24.