Puyat family files complaint vs ad agency for ‘Gil Tulog’ signs | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The family of Gil Puyat files a formal complaint against the ad agency behind the viral ‘Gil Tulog Ave’ signs in Makati City. The avenue is named after the former Senate president Gil Puyat who served as senator from 1951 to 1972.

The Philippine Coast Guard hopes to finish siphoning operations of the oil spill in Limay, Bataan in seven days. MT Terranova capsized and eventually sank 1:10 am on Thursday, July 25.

In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Vice President Kamala Harris pushes for a Gaza ceasefire, striking a tougher tone than President Joe Biden.

Saboteurs strike France’s TGV high-speed train network in a series of attacks ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. Hundreds of thousands of people are left stranded at rail stations.

Filipinos competing in the Paris Olympics will wear barongs designed by Francis Libiran in the opening ceremony. The embroidery is inspired by the Pintados warriors, depicting fierceness in battle. – Rappler.com