Imee Marcos post SONA: Prices remain high

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Imee Marcos says on Thursday, July 27 prices of basic goods continue to be high.

A Manila court acquits activist Reina Mae Nasino and her companions of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Authorities want to demolish the long-abandoned Philippine Village Hotel neighboring the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 due to ‘significant security risks and potential threats to public safety.’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appoints Filipina-Canadian Rechie Valdez as his small business minister on Wednesday, July 26 making her the first Filipino woman to become a part of the Canadian Cabinet.

A London court finds actor Kevin Spacey not guilty of carrying out multiple sex assaults on four men between 2004 and 2013 while he was working at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, known for her stirring voice dies at 56. The circumstances of her death were unclear.

Beauty Gonzalez’s GMA Gala look stirs controversy online after she says the accessories she wore were reworked from ancestral gold burial masks. — Rappler.com