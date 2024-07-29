Petition to unseat Alice Guo as Bamban mayor filed | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Office of the Solicitor General files a quo warranto petition with a local court to unseat Alice Guo or Guo Ha Ping’s proclamation as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

The Philippine Coast Guard says siphoning of industrial fuel oil from the sunken MT Terranova may start as soon as Tuesday, July 30.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara gets a glimpse of the distressing situation in schools when it rains.

Simon Biles makes her long-awaited Olympic return at the Paris Games, Sunday, July 28 drawing cheers from a star-studded crowd giving the US gymnasts the lead in women’s qualifying.

Team Philippines delivers valiant, historic marks on the first weekend of the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Rappler.com