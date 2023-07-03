Lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in DOT over stock footage use | The wRap

Lawmakers express disappointment with the Department of Tourism for its use of stock footage from other countries in the promotional video for the Philippines’ new tourism campaign.

State auditors say the Office of the Vice President under Sara Duterte failed to fully comply with procurement rules when it immediately opened satellite offices across the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he agrees with the ‘incomplete’ grade given to him by an economist in his first year as concurrent agriculture secretary.

A young female University of the Philippines Diliman student was sexually assaulted within the Quezon City campus on Saturday evening, July 1. The victim was attacked along Ylanan Road and is currently receiving medical care. The suspect is still at large.

The grandmother of the teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb says she wants the nationwide rioting triggered by his killing to end.

Elon Musk announces Twitter is limiting how many tweets per day accounts can read. This is to discourage ‘extreme levels’ of data scraping and system manipulation.

Comedian-host Vice Ganda sheds light on struggles faced by LGBTQ+ couples over seemingly normal milestones, as he opens up about getting engaged to partner Ion Perez.

The agencies of SNSD’s YoonA and 2PM member Junho deny rumors of a relationship between the two South Korean idols. On Monday, July 3, reports circulated the two idol-actors began dating before filming for the ongoing series King the Land. — Rappler.com