Binay walks out of Cayetano hearing | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The feud between Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Nancy Binay take center stage in a Senate hearing that is supposed to look into the ballooning construction costs of the new Senate building.

Labor groups are doubling down lobbying and campaign efforts to pass the bill granting a more substantial across-the-board base pay.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and civilians file criminal complaints against two Chinese connected with Lucky South 99, a POGO in Porac, Pampanga for human trafficking and kidnapping.

Former US government officials who quit over US support for Israel’s war in Gaza accuse President Joe Biden’s administration of ‘undeniable complicity’ in Palestinian killings.

1Z Entertainment, the talent agency established by P-pop group SB19, kickstarts its search for a new girl group. – Rappler.com