ICC prosecutor requests interviews with ‘under suspicion’ gov’t officials | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requests an interview with Philippine officials it considers as ‘under suspicion’ in its ongoing investigation of Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Fishing is now banned in Limay, Bataan days after tanker MT Terranova capsized and submerged off Lamao in Limay, Bataan last July 25, spilling oil in its nearby waters.

Ad agency Gigil, the firm behind the controversial ‘Gil Tulog’ street signs, makes a public apology to the family of former senator Gil Puyat.

Venezuela’s opposition says it had voting-tally proof it won the election claimed by President Nicolas Maduro as anti-government protests erupt across the country, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital Caracas.

Singapore is the world’s most powerful passport in 2024, providing its holder access to an ‘unprecedented’ 195 of 227 travel destinations visa-free.

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio advances in the women’s 57kg division by beating India’s Jaismine Lamboria in the round of 32. – Rappler.com