House orders Michael Yang’s arrest | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives orders the arrest and detention of Michael Yang, former presidential economic adviser of Rodrigo Duterte, for failing to attend legislative hearings.

Former senator Sonny Trillanes files a drug smuggling complaint against Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte and Mans Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte.

At least 11 people are killed in different parts of Venezuela as protests escalate, following the results of the elections. Protesters demand President Nicolas Maduro acknowledge he lost the election to the opposition.

Simone Biles clinches her fifth Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, reinforcing her status as one of the world’s greatest athletes. She has now won a jaw-dropping 38 world and Olympic medals.

The Philippines medal chances continue to diminish as Tokyo boxing bronze winner Eumir Marcial loses his men’s 80-kilogram opening bout, but Tokyo silver medalist Carlo Paalam rolls to the 57kg quarterfinals. – Rappler.com