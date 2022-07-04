Remulla calls out problem agencies LRA, BuCor and BI | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla hits, on his first official day in office, what he calls thriving syndicates at the three most problematic agencies under the Department of Justice: the Land Registration Authority, Bureau of Immigration, and the Bureau of Corrections.

United States President Joe Biden invites Philippine President Bongbong Marcos to Washington. This further cements Marcos’ immunity in the US despite a $353-million contempt judgment by a US court.

Senator Imee Marcos “recognizes” the prerogative of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to veto any bill, but says she is “deeply disappointed the Bulacan ecozone has been canceled.”

South Korean boy band BTS’s decision to take a break from live shows rekindles debate about mandatory military service. Parliament is now debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training.

Solenn Heussaff announces on Monday, July 4, she is pregnant with her second child with husband Nico Bolzico. Meantime, Heart Evangelista meets South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo at the gala of the luxury jewelry brand Chaumet in Paris. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.