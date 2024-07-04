Gilas Pilipinas advances to Olympic qualifying semifinals | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Gilas Pilipinas still advances to the final four of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, despite losing to Georgia 94-96 Thursday, July 4.

Senator Nancy Binay says she’s considering an ethics complaint against her political rival, Senator and incumbent committee on accounts chief Alan Peter Cayetano. This, after he called her crazy and ‘marites’ or a gossip monger during a Senate hearing.

Healthcare workers will finally receive their remaining Health Emergency Allowance or HEA claims. The Department of Budget and Management says it will release 27 billion pesos by Friday, July 5.

Taiwan says China’s seizure of a Taiwanese trawler that was operating close to the Chinese coast might be an act of psychological warfare by Beijing.

U.S. President Joe Biden vows to stay in the 2024 presidential race as he seeks to shake off calls for him to drop out after his debate performance. – Rappler.com