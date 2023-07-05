TikTok bans Quiboloy’s account | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

TikTok Philippines confirms the ban on Apollo Quiboloy’s TikTok account is due to the United States sanctions on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and media network SMNI founder.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he does not want a ‘rushed’ probe into the alleged onion cartel, and the smuggling and hoarding of agricultural products.

Looks like the Department of Tourism slogan ‘Love the Philippines’ will stay despite severing ties with the advertising agency behind a video which featured clips from other countries.

The Philippine Coast Guard says, Wednesday, July 5, Chinese ships ‘harassed’ and blocked Filipino vessels that accompanied the Philippine Navy for a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Statistics Authority says inflation or the rate of increase in prices of goods moved at a slower pace of 5.4% in June, the lowest in 13 months.

Veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual dies on Wednesday, July 5, a month after he suffered a heart attack that put him in critical care. He was 64.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has had enough of people questioning her sexuality, emphasizing she’s long been championing LGBTQ+ rights before she entered pageantry. — Rappler.com