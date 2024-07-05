SolGen files petition to cancel Alice Guo’s birth certificate | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, the government’s primary legal counsel, files a petition to cancel Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s certificate of live birth with a Tarlac court on Friday, July 5.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte faces his second criminal suit post-presidency. Former senator Sonny Trillanes files criminal complaints of graft and plunder against Duterte and Senator Bong Go, Friday, July 5.

After four straight months of rising inflation, the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services finally eases to 3.7% in June. But the uptick in food prices also remains a concern.

Keir Starmer vows to bring change to Britain as its next prime minister, after his Labour Party surges to a landslide victory in a parliamentary election on Friday, July 5.

FELIP, also known as SB19’s Ken, releases his first solo album ‘7sins’ Friday, July 5. He says the 9-track album is a ‘journey of acknowledging human shortcomings.’ – Rappler.com