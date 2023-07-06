EU lawmakers again call for De Lima’s release | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

European Union lawmakers reiterate their call for former senator Leila de Lima’s release. In a letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, E.U. lawmakers say the latest developments on De Lima’s case violate the Philippine government’s commitment to the international treaty on political rights.

Department of Justice secretary Boying Remulla says his office will build an economic sabotage case against so-called cartels behind onion smuggling in the country.

Starting August, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will require its traffic enforcers to wear body cameras when apprehending violators on the road.

Vietnam inspects the website of Blackpink’s tour organizer after fans complained it shows a map of the South China Sea with disputed boundaries.

Mark your calendars, NCTzens! K-pop boy group NCT 127 is releasing its first documentary series titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys on Disney+.

Netflix confirms the upcoming fourth season of Sex Education will be its final installment, set to premiere on September 21.

Personal and previously unseen photographs taken by musician Paul McCartney of ‘Beatlemania’ in the 1960s go on display at The National Portrait Gallery in London. — Rappler.com