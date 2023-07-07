SMNI YouTube channel terminated | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

YouTube terminates the channels of media network SMNI News, and megachurch Kingdom of Jesus Christ, both of which were founded by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The chief of the National Bureau of Investigation issues an apology over a sexy dance at an official NBI conference.

A Social Weather Stations Survey finds Filipinos are divided on whether the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund will benefit the country.

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over its new app, the Twitter-like Threads, which launched on Thursday, July 6.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef divorce after six years of marriage.

All rise, Iglesia ni Carly! Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen announces her new album will drop in August. Titled ‘The Loveliest Time,’ Carly shares on social media the record is a follow up to her latest album, The Loneliest Time, which came out in October 2022.

Taylor Swift finally releases her much-awaited version of Speak Now, her third studio album first released in 2010. The album carries re-recordings of some of Taylor’s most popular songs, like ‘Back to December,’ ‘Enchanted,’ and ‘Dear John.’ — Rappler.com