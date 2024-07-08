Comelec to probe Alice Guo’s 2022 candidacy | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Elections launches an investigation into the 2022 candidacy of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, amid allegations she stole her identity.

The Philippines and Japan sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement on Monday, July 8. The deal makes it easier for the militaries of both countries to train and operate on each other’s soil.

Senator Nancy Binay files an ethics complaint against Senator Alan Peter Cayetano for violating the Senate Rules, the Civil Code, Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, the Magna Carta on Women, among others.

The health department considers banning “mukbang,” or videos showing people eating a vast amount of food.

France faces a potential political deadlock after elections on Sunday, July 7. This, after the leftist alliance takes the top spot ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and Marine Le Pen’s right-wing nationalist National Rally party. No party wins a majority.

Lewis Hamilton sheds tears of joy after ending a 945-day wait for a win with a record ninth British Grand Prix victory Monday, July 8 Manila time. – Rappler.com