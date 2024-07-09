Alice Guo’s business partner has 5 passports | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Huang Zhiyang, a fugitive running from Singapore’s money laundering case and the business partner of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, had five passports while he was in the Philippines.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos announces a P10-million reward for anyone who can provide vital information leading to the arrest of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, and P5 million more for the arrest of five of Quiboloy’s associates.

The Philippines rejects China’s accusation that the BRP Sierra Madre ‘has seriously damaged the diversity, stability and sustainability of the reef ecosystem’ in Ayungin Shoal.

Davao’s 1st District Representative Polong Duterte and Migs Nograles of the party list Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta clash over social welfare funds.

The family running the Hofileña Museum in Silay City, Negros Occidental hires a private detective to help find a stolen painting by the late national artist Fernando Amorsolo. – Rappler.com