Marcos, Cabinet hard pressed to sing Bagong Pilipinas hymn | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

On Independence Day, the President and his Cabinet are hard pressed to follow a new Malacañang order mandating the singing of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and the recitation of the Bagong Pilipinas pledge.

A jeepney driver accused of body-shaming and forcing a passenger off a public utility vehicle is summoned before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board or LTFRB.

Business tycoon Manny Pangilinan admits PLDT’s digital bank and payments company Maya is not as popular as its competitor, GCash.

A UN inquiry finds Israel and Hamas committed war crimes including torture, murder, outrages upon personal dignity, and inhuman treatment in the early stages of the Gaza war.

ABS-CBN’s Star Music PH announces Wednesday, June 12, the regional stops of BINI’s BINIverse: The First Solo Concert tour. The announcement comes after the jam-packed ‘BINI Day’ in Makati City.

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, is discharged from South Korea’s army Wednesday, June 12, after 18 months of duty. He appears emotional wearing his army uniform and a black beret as he hugged his colleagues. – Rappler.com