De Lima’s co-accused ask judge to inhibit | The wRap

Former senator Leila de Lima’s co-accused in her third drug case, ask Muntinlupa Judge Romeo Buenaventura to inhibit from the case due to a conflict of interest.

The National Police Commission and the Philippine National Police file criminal complaints against 50 policemen, including police generals over the P6.7-billion shabu mess hounding the national police.

A study commissioned by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines shows local politicians take the lead in filing criminal cases of libel and cyber libel against journalists.

The Golden Globe Awards is sold to a new owner shutting down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Eldridge Industries buys the Golden Globe assets, which will continue to manage the awards telecast.

Beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista comments on her ‘alleged romantic involvement’ with basketball player Ricci Rivero. In a statement, Leren’s camp says ‘These claims are entirely false and have no basis in reality.’

Fans of K-pop powerhouse BTS gather in Seoul, South Korea to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band’s debut. Although the group is on hiatus with two members in military service, their loyal fanbase called ARMY still gather in Seoul.

