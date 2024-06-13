Arnie Teves under house arrest in Timor-Leste | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former Negros Oriental congressman Arnie Teves is now under house arrest in Timor-Leste. The Philippine justice department says Thursday, June 13, Teves will be under 24-hour security and only family members are allowed to visit him.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Philippines is in the list of 10 worst countries for workers. In the 2024 Global Rights Index, the Philippines is rated with a score of 5, which means ‘no guarantee of rights.’

The Philippines government officially creates a Negros Island Region – a culmination of a decades-long fight to create a separate region for the country’s fourth largest island.

Jerry West, an NBA legend whose silhouette was the inspiration for the NBA logo, dies at the age of 86.

June Mar Fajardo earns the Best Player of the Conference honors in the Philippine Cup Wednesday night, June 12. He wins the award for a record-extending 10th time.