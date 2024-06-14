Davao Region police chief sacked from post | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Brigadier General Aligre L. Martinez, the Regional Director of the PNP in Davao Region, is relieved from his post. A source reveals the relief is connected to the June 10 raids conducted on the ongoing legal proceedings against Apollo Quiboloy.

The Department of Migrant Workers or DMW is revisiting its policy on seafarers traversing high-risk areas after a Filipino seafarer goes missing in the Red Sea.

Group of Seven or G7 leaders hold their final day of talks at the annual summit with China topping the agenda. Pope Francis also puts in a historic appearance to discuss artificial intelligence.

Stell of P-pop group SB19 releases his solo debut single ‘Room’ Friday, June 14. Described as ‘funk-pop with hypnotic lyricism,’ Stell says the song is a ‘manifesto to celebrate one’s authenticity.’

More than 70,000 fans at Taylor Swift’s concert in Scotland cause earthquake readings miles away from the concert venue in Edinburgh. ‘Ready For It?’, ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Champagne Problems’ resulted in the most significant seismic activity. – Rappler.com