Marcos to remain as DA chief | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. isn’t saying goodbye to the Department of Agriculture any time soon. In a chance interview, Marcos says he won’t be leaving the department unless there are already ‘systems in place to guarantee the food supply’ of the country.

The judge handling former senator Leila de Lima’s remaining drug case voluntarily inhibits himself from the case in an order made public on Friday, June 16.

The annual Digital News Report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism or RISJ finds, the Philippines media landscape, despite the change in leadership in 2022, remains ‘largely grim.’

With the increasing complaints about Cebu Pacific in viral posts, the Senate committees on tourism and on public services will begin an investigation on Wednesday, June 21.

Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo claims the men’s individual all-around silver in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore securing his place in the World Championships in Belgium in September.

All 12 members of K-pop group LOONA have left their agency BlockBerry Creative. This, after Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye win their respective injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry.

Disney child actor Dylan Sprouse and Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin are getting married after almost five years of dating. — Rappler.com